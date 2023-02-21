Emergence and Development of Technological Advanced Spraying Equipment to Steer … – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the global agricultural sprayers market is set to be valued at US$ 3,106.1 million in 2023 and further expand at 5.9% CAGR during the assessment period. Overall sales of agricultural sprayers are projected to total US$ 5,499.5 million by the end of 2033.



Rising demand for food products and transition towards farm mechanization are key factors driving the global agricultural sprayers market.

Agricultural sprayers have emerged as key spraying tools for applying various chemicals to plants or crops. This equipment helps farmers to protect their crops from pests and insects as well as improve their crop production.

Growing usage of various types of sprayers for applying chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to crops and plants is expected to boost agricultural sprayers sales during the projection period.

In recent years, aerial spraying technology is seen to be one of the most significant advancements in plant protection engineering and agricultural spraying due to its numerous advantages over traditional ground sprayers.

Similarly, development and popularity of innovative agricultural equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicles and portable power sprayers will aid in the expansion of the global market during the projection period.

The use of UAVs for aerial spraying has sparked a great deal of interest globally. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are therefore now recognized as the most cutting-edge spraying technology that is beneficial for efficient and precise spraying. Unmanned aerial sprayers may help reduce the harmful effects that pesticides have on people and the environment when they are applied to crops at the farm level.

UAV sprayers use GPS, 4G, or 5G network technology to plan the best route to the target region, which gives the drone the best path to apply a precise…