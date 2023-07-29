EMG SuperApp Launch on MEXC: The first web 3 Telco and finance super app – Press Release

Prague, Czech Republic, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 31st at 14:00 UTC, the highly anticipated launch of EMG SuperApp on MEXC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is set to take place. This launch marks a significant milestone for EMG, a web3 venture within the Emeldi Group, which leverages its parent company’s expertise as a reputable telecoms provider with 60 million active users and a vast network of global partners. With a rich history in the telecoms sector and successful collaborations with prominent operators like O2, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom, Emeldi Commerce® has made its mark across numerous countries in the EU and beyond.



EMG SuperApp Launch on MEXC: The first web 3 Telco and finance super app.

The EMG SuperApp is a decentralized and omnichannel solution that combines essential services into a single seamless platform. By integrating instant messaging, video calls, e-commerce, CRM, mobile money transfer, peer-to-peer transactions, and more, the SuperApp aims to revolutionize how individuals and businesses communicate and transact in the digital age.

Key Features of EMG SuperApp:

1. E-Commerce: The EMG SuperApp offers users the convenience of shopping for the latest products and trends from their favorite brands, all in one place. Moreover, users can create their own digital stores within a few clicks, providing a peer-to-peer commerce channel to kickstart their businesses.

2. Video Calling and Instant Messaging: Stay connected with friends and family through high-quality video calls, while managing personal and professional conversations on a single platform through instant messaging and group chats and even sending crypto while you are on a call!

3. EMG Pay: The SuperApp allows users to send and receive money instantly, pay bills, and make purchases safely and securely with its mobile money transfer feature.

4. Games: Users can enjoy their favorite games and explore new ones in the extensive game library while getting…