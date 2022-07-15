Emirates slams Heathrow ‘incompetence’ over summer time ‘airmageddon’

The Dubai-based airline on Thursday slammed demands made by London’s Heathrow airport earlier this week that carriers stop selling any more tickets for this summer.

The airline, which operates six daily flights from Heathrow, has rejected the new limits and called them “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable.”

Heathrow, like other airports, has struggled to cope with a bounce back in travelers after two years of pandemic restrictions and staff cuts. The airport said on Tuesday that it would cap daily departing passenger numbers at 100,000 until September 11.

“[London Heathrow] chose not to act, not to plan, not to invest. Now faced with an ‘airmageddon’ situation due to their incompetence and non-action, they are pushing the entire burden — of costs and the scramble to sort the mess — to airlines and travelers,” the airline said in a statement.

The company said that Heathrow had given it only 36 hours to comply with the new cap, and had threatened legal action against airlines…