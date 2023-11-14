Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss to take cost of USA girls when WSL season ends

Hayes has spent her entire WSL managerial career at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has been named the new manager of the United States women’s national team and will take charge when the Women’s Super League season ends in May.

The Blues announced on Saturday that Hayes would pursue “a new opportunity outside the WSL and club football”.

Hayes, 47, who started her managerial career in the USA, has won 13 major trophies since joining the WSL in 2012.

She said her feelings for the US team and the country “run deep.”

“This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes added.

“I’ve dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true.

“I know there is work to do to achieve our goals of winning consistently at the highest levels.

“To get there, it will require dedication, devotion and collaboration from the players, staff and everyone at the US Soccer Federation.”

Hayes will be…