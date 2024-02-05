Emma Hayes: Chelsea supervisor says lack of feminine coaches ‘a large difficulty’

[ad_1]



Emma Hayes speaks to the BBC’s Dan Roan on the shortage of female coaches

Outgoing Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says a lack of female coaches in English football is “a massive issue” and urged the game to “come up with more creative ways” to address it.

She says these should include “minimum standards” for professional clubs around the hiring of female coaches, and more support to help women afford the cost of gaining qualifications

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to close that gap” Hayes said.

The 47 year-old led the champions to a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League (WSL) title last season, and will become the next USA women’s national team manager in the summer.

But only a third of WSL clubs have female managers, and Hayes is one of only 21 women across England with a Uefa Pro License.

“We have to recognise that the opportunities are few and far between. We need to think of different ways to educate women from a younger age”, she told BBC Sport.

In a wide-ranging interview, Hayes…