Emma Raducanu: Briton pulls out of charity match earlier than Australian Open

Emma Raducanu’s most recent Grand Slam appearance was at last year’s Australian Open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu withdrew from a charity match on Tuesday that was part of her Australian Open build-up.

The 2021 US Open champion is set to make her Grand Slam return next week in Melbourne after missing much of 2023 following ankle and wrist surgeries.

She woke up a “little sore” after a two-hour practice session on Monday and chose to rest instead.

Earlier, original opponent Naomi Osaka pulled out and was replaced by Donna Vekic for the match at Melbourne Park.

The charity match – the first of four scheduled to take place in the lead-up to the start of the Australian Open on Sunday – was later cancelled.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz and Australian number one Alex de Minaur meet on Wednesday.

Players often pull out of these charity matches for the most minor of reasons – and Raducanu was inevitably going to be tired after matches and practice sessions having not played for nearly nine months.