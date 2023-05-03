Emma Raducanu out of French Open and Wimbledon after hand and ankle surgical procedure

Emma Raducanu posted a photo of herself with her racquet-playing hand bandaged

British number one Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from hand and ankle surgery “for the next few months”.

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right hand bandaged, saying she was having a “minor procedure” on both hands.

Raducanu, 20, has been hampered by a series of injuries since her stunning 2021 US Open victory.

“It pains me to say I will miss the summer events,” she wrote.

“I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts,” Raducanu wrote in a social media post. external-link

“It is is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last…