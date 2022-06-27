Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon opener to succeed in second spherical

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British number one Emma Raducanu says she “cherished every moment” in a winning start to her first Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion.

The 19-year-old overcame a nervy start on her Centre Court debut to beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-4 6-4.

Backed by an enthusiastic home crowd, the US Open champion showed no sign of the side injury that hurt her build-up.

“I really felt like today I made that court my own and really took it in,” she said.

Raducanu burst onto the scene a year ago with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round, having come into the tournament ranked 338th in the world.

This time she arrived as the 10th seed and Grand Slam champion – and she was greeted as such by a passionate crowd that played its part in getting her through.

“I’m extremely pleased to have come through that match and looking forward to…