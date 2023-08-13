Emmy Award-Winning TV Network HereTV to Premiere Groundbreaking Australian LGBTQ… – Press Release

A heartwarming exploration of contemporary LGBTQ+ culture in Australia.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Emmy Award-winning television network HereTV is thrilled to announce the US premiere of its latest acquisition, “Single, Out.” This exceptional Australian TV series, focusing on LGBTQ+ experiences, will make its US debut on August 11, 2023.

“Single, Out,” a heartwarming exploration of contemporary LGBTQ+ culture in Australia, follows the journey of protagonist Adam as he navigates the complex terrain of coming out, exploring relationships, and discovering self- love. The series also presents a deep-dive into the lives of Adam’s friends and family, each grappling with their unique relationships and perspectives on sexuality.

This authentic series, brought to life by acclaimed filmmaker Lee Galea (“Monster Pies”), offers a vibrant and resonant portrayal of LGBTQ+ life through a delicate blend of comedy, drama, and coming-of-age narratives.

In the words of the filmmaker, Lee Galea, “I couldn’t be more happy to have our show premiere in America on HereTV. We have all worked so hard to get the show made and we’re very excited to share it with everybody.”

The series stars the immensely talented Will Hutchins in the role of Adam. With each of its six captivating episodes, “Single, Out” promises to bring an engaging narrative that transcends cultural barriers and offers an inclusive viewing experience for all.

Emmy-winning actor-producer David Millbern, VP of Content for HereTV, applauds the series, stating, “Single, Out has the authentic voice of teenage queer angst and sweetness, sure to become HereTV’s Heartstopper!”

