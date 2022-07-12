Emmy TV Awards 2022: The important thing nominees

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso


  • Published

  • Emmy Awards
Apple TV

Jason Sudeikis (left) and Brett Goldsteinare both nominated for their roles in Ted Lasso

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, the most prestigious honours in TV, have been announced.

Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are among the leading contenders. The winners will be announced on 12 September.

Here are the nominees in the main categories.

Outstanding drama series

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • The Dropout…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR