Emmy TV Awards 2022: The important thing nominees

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, the most prestigious honours in TV, have been announced.
Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are among the leading contenders. The winners will be announced on 12 September.
Here are the nominees in the main categories.
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
- Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout…