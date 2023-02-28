emnify and Lynk announce partnership for satellite based global IoT connectivity… – Press Release

emnify’s IoT SuperNetwork expands globally beyond terrestrial mobile networks in international waters

The two companies will launch a service in the second half of 2023

BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — emnify, the market leading cloud-native enabler of IoT Cellular Connectivity, today announced a new strategic and technological partnership with satellite IoT connectivity provider Lynk. The partnership positions emnify at the forefront of a nascent revolution in IoT connectivity, with satellite and terrestrial mobile communications systems integrating into a unified “network of networks” to deliver more resilient, accessible, and flexible connectivity solutions.

Through this partnership, emnify will make Lynk’s innovative “cell towers in space” available to all emnify customers. To guarantee consistent and reliable IoT connectivity, emnify customers will now be able to leverage their existing GSM or LTE cellular radio device to connect to Lynk’s satellite-based cell towers. The solution will be underpinned by Lynk’s global technology and managed via emnify’s unique web portal and API’s.

With three commercial low-earth-orbit satellites today and more planned for the end of 2023, Lynk’s satellite portfolio will extend emnify’s global coverage beyond terrestrial mobile networks into international maritime waters.

Alexander Schebler, VP of Network Access at emnify, says: “Use cases such as environmental monitoring, fish farming, smart metering, and asset tracking in offshore locations and international waters do not require frequent data transfer. However, the ability to establish connectivity without relying on mobile network reception is crucial for collecting meter readings, sensor values, or GPS locations of assets. This partnership marks the future of IoT connectivity, where satellite and terrestrial mobile communications systems work seamlessly together to provide more resilient, accessible, and flexible connectivity solutions. We are thrilled to be at the…