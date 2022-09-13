Employees at UK ports of Felixstowe and Liverpool to strike

Fresh strikes are planned from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 after port workers voted by an 82% majority to reject a 7% pay offer, Unite said in a statement.

“Further strike action will inevitably lead to delays and disruption to the UK’s supply chain but this is entirely of the company’s own making,” Unite national officer for docks Bobby Morton said, referring to port operator CK Hutchison ( CKHUY ) .

With inflation having topped 10% in July and projected by the Bank of England to exceed 13% next month, Unite says the 7% pay offer represents a “real terms pay cut.”

“The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached with the union,” Felixstowe port said in a notice on its website.

It added port authorities were “very disappointed” with news of the strike and were implementing the7% pay award plus 500 pounds ($585) backdated to Jan. 1, 2022. The strike would follow a similar eight-day walkout at Felixstowe in eastern England last month, which…