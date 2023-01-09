Employees in China conflict with police after reported layoffs at Covid take a look at maker



Workers at a Chinese factory making Covid-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN.

Online footage showed workers protesting at a facility belonging to Zybio Inc, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, in the mega city of Chongqing in the country’s southwest.

Social media users said the workers, who produced rapid antigen test kits, had either been unpaid or not paid the full amount promised by Zybio. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. CNN could not immediately independently verify the claims.

Videos of the protests at the facility in Chongqing’s Dadukou district were censored on Chinese social media on Monday.

…