Employment Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit A… – Press Release

Autozoners, LLC allegedly did not provide employees meal and rest breaks, as required by California labor laws. This, allegedly, resulted in missed meal period overtime wages for employees.

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Autozoners, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Autozoners, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2023-00021114-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Autozoners, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, and (g) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint alleges Defendant failed to fully relieve Plaintiff for his legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Autozoners, LLC call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in