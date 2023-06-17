Empowered Program, Hosted by Meg Ryan, to Spotlight Promoting Diversity and Job … – Press Release

The series will look to show how new opportunities are available for those eager to enter the workforce…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Empowered program, a groundbreaking television series hosted by renowned actress and activist Meg Ryan, is set to produce a compelling short-form documentary piece that sheds light on the promotion of diversity and the abundant job opportunities available for women and minorities in the skilled trades industry. This documentary aims to showcase the significant strides being made in fostering inclusivity and highlight the exceptional training and benefits associated with these career paths.

With the skilled trades industry flourishing and offering a wide range of rewarding careers, many organizations recognize the critical importance of diversifying the workforce and eliminating barriers that historically marginalized communities have faced. The upcoming documentary will underscore the remarkable progress being made to foster inclusivity, showcasing stories of women and minorities who have found success in various trades.

The short-form documentary will delve into how organizations, industry leaders, and educational institutions are actively working together to promote diversity within the skilled trades sector. It will highlight initiatives such as mentorship programs, scholarship opportunities, and partnerships with community organizations that aim to bridge the gap and create equal access to training and employment.

The documentary will also shed light on the exceptional benefits that skilled trades careers offer. By featuring success stories from women and minorities who have found stable and lucrative employment in the industry, the Empowered Program aims to inspire individuals from all backgrounds to consider these fulfilling career paths.

The Empowered program’s short-form documentary on promoting diversity and job opportunities in the skilled trades industry will be developed in 2023 for…