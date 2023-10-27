Enchantment courtroom blocks JCPC bid over civil partnerships : Cayman Information Service

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): An attempt by Kattina Anglin to take the challenge against local civil partnership legislation all the way to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) has been rejected by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.

Anglin’s appeal challenging the findings of an earlier judicial review over whether or not the governor has the power to pass a law paving the way for same-sex unions was been dismissed in July by the higher court. But Anglin was seeking leave to take the case to London.

In the ruling dismissing the application, the Court of Appeal said this application did not raise an arguable point of law of great general or public importance that ought to be considered by the JCPC.

“First, all the issues now raised by the Proposed Appellant have been comprehensively considered by two courts which were entirely consistent in their rulings. Their legal reasoning was orthodox and conventional,” CICA president Justice Sir John Goldring…