Encina engages CTCI Americas for Pennsylvania circular manufacturing project – Press Release

CTCI Americas will deliver on U.S. union labor and vendors for Encina’s Point Township facility

Encina Development Group, LLC (“Encina”) today announced that U.S.-based CTCI Americas has joined Hyundai Engineering’s Front End Engineering Design team for its proposed Circular Manufacturing Facility in Point Township, Pennsylvania.

As Hyundai Engineering nears completion of its Front End Engineering Design service contract with Encina, it has engaged CTCI Americas (CTCIA), which has offices in Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. CTCIA will work with Hyundai to deliver on Encina’s commitment to partner with highly-skilled, union tradesmen and women whenever possible.

Encina manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using an integrated single-stage catalytic conversion process that takes hard-to-recycle plastics and transforms them into their base building blocks that can be used to make new products. This process will allow the Point Township facility to divert up to 450,000 tons of previously non-recyclable waste materials every year from landfills, incinerators, streets, and waterways.

“We are committed to protecting regional ecosystems while advancing a more sustainable future and a vibrant local economy,” said Shirley Hammond, Encina’s vice president of engineering. “We’re serving these goals by keeping end-of-life plastics out of landfills and waterways and by partnering with CTCIA, which has a strong track record in the Americas and a robust U.S.-based construction management team.”

“CTCIA is excited to partner with Hyundai Engineering on this important Circular Manufacturing Project, which aligns with our strategic corporate sustainability goals,” stated Patrick Jameson, president of CTCI America. “As part of our strategic goals, CTCIA is engaged in several sustainable and renewable projects and is excited that Encina has selected CTCIA to help bring this project to successful operation. We look forward to working with Encina for engineering and…