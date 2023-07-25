Encore Wire Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Highlights Share Repurchases … – Press Release

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) (“Encore Wire” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter and YTD 2023 Highlights

Second Quarter Earnings per diluted share of $6.01; YTD Earnings per diluted share of $12.53

Second Quarter Net Income of $104.7 million; YTD Net Income of $224.2 million

Gross Profit of 26.1% in the second quarter of 2023; 28.6% YTD in 2023

Cash on hand of $667.8 million as of June 30, 2023; $730.6 million as of December 31, 2022

Capital expenditures of $74.7 million YTD in 2023

Company repurchased 772,931 shares during the quarter and 1,475,409 YTD in 2023

Total cash outlay for share repurchases of $126.7 million during the quarter and $253.8 million YTD in 2023

In June 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the repurchase authorization back up to a full 2,000,000 shares of our common stock through March 31, 2024

Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $636.5 million compared to $838.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, increased 1.3% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net sales was driven by an anticipated decrease in the average selling price in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. Aluminum wire represented 14.4% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 15.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2023 was 26.1% compared to 38.3% in the second quarter of 2022. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold decreased 24.5% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased decreased 11.2%. This resulted in the gradual abatement of copper spreads during the quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in the average selling price noted…