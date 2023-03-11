Endometriosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Emerging Treatments for Endometri… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Endometriosis Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Endometriosis Drugs Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Endometriosis Drugs estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hormone therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analgesics segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $777.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR
The Endometriosis Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$777.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$580.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) –
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Debiopharm Group
- Evotec AG
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
- ObsEva SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Repros Therapeutics Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- ValiRx plc
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies -…