Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $44.1Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: … – Press Release

Portland, OR, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, Visualization and Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Others), Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, and Sterilization), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″ According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market generated $28.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $44.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.   

Prime determinants of growth 

Growing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment and technological advancement drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, lack of trained endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes hampers market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.   

Report coverage & details:  

Report Coverage Details
 Forecast Period   2023–2032  
 Base Year   2022  
 Market Size in 2022   $28.1 billion  
 Market Size in 2032   $44.1 billion  
 CAGR   4.6%
 No. of Pages in Report  508
 Segments covered   Product, End Users, and Region.  
 Drivers    Technological advancements in endoscopic devices   

Rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices  

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures  
 Opportunities   Lucrative opportunities…



