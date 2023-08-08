Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $44.1Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: … – Press Release

Portland, OR, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, Visualization and Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Others), Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, and Sterilization), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″ According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market generated $28.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $44.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Growing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment and technological advancement drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, lack of trained endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes hampers market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

