Energage Announces Recipients of April 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Exce… – Press Release

Employee feedback reveals national winners in five categories, including Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values, and Work-Life Flexibility

Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces program, today announced the winners of its quarterly Culture Excellence awards. The national employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures.

“Year after year, we see that organizations who commit to driving people-first cultures not only better attract and retain top talent, but their employees are significantly more engaged than the average organization,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “We are proud to recognize the organizations making sustained efforts to continually improve their workplace culture in the areas that matter most to their employees.”

The April 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed, employee engagement survey. Participating companies are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research.

“At Top Workplaces, we believe that regularly gathering and acting on employee feedback is critical for building culture excellence,” said Dan Kessler, Energage President. “Now more than ever, companies that prioritize this type of action will gain a competitive edge as employees increasingly seek out companies where they will feel truly appreciated and know their voices are heard.”

View the winners of the April 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards here:

The Top Workplaces program offers employer recognition awards throughout the year. This July, the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards will be announced. To be considered, qualified companies must complete the required employee engagement survey by May 26, 2023. Go here for more details.

