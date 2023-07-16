Energix Renewables, First Solar Enter into Framework Agreement – First Solar (NA… – Press Release

Modules to be delivered between 2026 and 2030 for projects in Israel, Poland, and US

Built on existing orders, deal will see Energix operate over 7-9 GW of First Solar technology by 2030

First Solar, Inc. FSLR today announced that Energix Renewables has agreed to procure 51 gigawatts (GWDC) of its responsibly produced, ultra-low carbon thin film solar modules. The modules, which will power Energix projects in Israel, Poland, and the United States, will be delivered between 2026 and 2030. Energix, one of Israel’s largest renewable energy companies with a portfolio of more than 7 GW of projects under development in Israel, Poland and the United States, has also contracted First Solar Recycling Services to manage end-of-life handling of decommissioned modules. Prior to this deal, the company has placed over 3.5 GWDC of orders for First Solar technology since 2017.

“As we grow our pipeline, we want a trusted partner that will not compromise on quality, its commitments, or principles, and that partner is First Solar,” said Asa (Asi) Levinger, chief executive officer, Energix. “This deal, our largest ever, strongly reflects the long-term strategic partnership we share with First Solar. It also constitutes a significant milestone for Energix’s long-term growth, as we rapidly expand our global pipeline, with an emphasis on the United States. With shared goals and a united vision for a sustainable energy future, this deal perfectly suits our needs, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements and reinforcing our commitment to…