Energy and Utility Analytics Market To Hit USD 9591.2 Million at a 16.77% CAGR b… – Press Release

New York, US, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Energy and Utility Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry, By Region – Forecast till 2030″, the market value to escalate from USD 2775.4 million in 2022 to USD 9591.2 million by 2030, growing at a 16.77% CAGR throughout the review period (2022- 2030).

The energy and utility analytics market is likely to witness significant revenue growth during the decade. The increasing adoption of these analytics by energy and utility companies to discover insights from the vast volumes of data generated would drive market growth. Moreover, substantial R&D investments in developing these analytics escalate market growth. Besides, the rising implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the power sectors worldwide would boost the market size, generating significant data volumes.

Market Competitive Analysis

Players leading the global energy and utility analytics market are:

Oracle Corporation (US)

Capgemini SE (France)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

IBM Corporation (US)



General Electric Company (US)



SAP SE (Germany)



Tibco Software Inc. (US)

Schneider Electric (France)



Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Wipro Limited (India)



Infosys Limited (India)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)



Wegowise Inc. (US)

Energysavvy Inc. (US)



Energy and Utility Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 9,591.2 Million (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 16.77% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing energy demand in developing and developed countries. Focus on green energy generation. Integration of new technologies and increasing demand from the consumer end

Energy and utility analytics provide real-time analysis of all the…