Energy-as-a-Service Market to be Worth US$ 179 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report – Press Release

Rockville, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global energy-as-a-service market reached US$ 64 billion in 2022. Worldwide demand for energy-as-a-service is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 179 billion by 2033.



Energy-as-a-service is a newly developed and swiftly growing model that provides several energy optimization solutions for large, medium, and small businesses. Further, it also helps in a significant increase in the installation of various distributed energy generation resources.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8818

Increasing use of renewable energy sources to generate energy and a growing number of energy efficiency activities in various end-use industries are driving market expansion. Rising adoption of renewable energy sources and the installation of smart grids are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the market.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 179 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global energy-as-a-service market was valued at US$ 64 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for energy-as-a-service models stands at a market value of US$ 70.2 billion in 2023.

The global market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of energy-as-a-service systems are projected to reach US$ 179 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for energy supply services is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach US$ 55 billion by 2033-end.

The United States market was sized at US$ 25 billion in 2022.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2033.



“The global market is being driven by several factors, including significant increase in the…