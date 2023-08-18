Energy Drinks Market in Latin America to grow by USD 5.904 billion from 2022 to … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The energy drinks market in Latin America is set to grow by USD 5,904.04 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strengthening distribution networks and collaborations. Many large regional suppliers have entered into distribution agreements with regional distributors or established their own distribution centers to take advantage of the great market potential of energy drinks in Latin America. Rapid infrastructure development in the region is driving the growth of organized retailers such as cash-and-carry retailers, discount shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. This is one of the main reasons for the growth of the energy drink market in Latin America. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The energy drinks market in Latin America covers the following areas:

The report on the energy drinks market in Latin America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks is a major trend in the market. The growing health consciousness of Latin American consumers is changing consumer preferences when consuming energy drinks regarding the quality of the raw materials used. Additionally, several suppliers such as Coca-Cola, Red Bull, AJE, Grupo Petropolis, and Monster Energy are placing more emphasis on natural ingredients in their energy drinks to meet changing consumer…