Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors – Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) – Press Release

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU EFR (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held virtually on May 25, 2023.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld J. Birks Bovaird 40,314,043 86.84 % 6,109,486 13.16 % Mark S. Chalmers 44,897,509 96.71 % 1,526,020 3.29 % Benjamin Eshleman III 44,779,891 96.46 % 1,643,638 3.54 % Ivy V. Estabrooke 45,201,656 97.37 % 1,221,873 2.63 % Barbara A. Filas 45,171,479 97.30 % 1,252,050 2.70 % Bruce D. Hansen 44,379,653 95.60 % 2,043,876 4.40 % Jaqueline Herrera 45,135,865 97.23 % 1,287,664 2.77 % Dennis L. Higgs 45,121,354 97.20 % 1,302,175 2.80 % Robert W. Kirkwood 45,135,063 97.22 % 1,288,466 2.78 % Alexander G. Morrison 45,286,508 97.55 % 1,137,027 2.45 %