Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors – Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) – Press Release

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU EFR (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held virtually on May 25, 2023.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee  

Votes For  

% For  

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

J. Birks Bovaird  

40,314,043

86.84 %

6,109,486

13.16 %

Mark S. Chalmers  

44,897,509

96.71 %

1,526,020

3.29 %

Benjamin Eshleman III  

44,779,891

96.46 %

1,643,638

3.54 %

Ivy V. Estabrooke  

45,201,656

97.37 %

1,221,873

2.63 %

Barbara A. Filas  

45,171,479

97.30 %

1,252,050

2.70 %

Bruce D. Hansen  

44,379,653

95.60 %

2,043,876

4.40 %

Jaqueline Herrera  

45,135,865

97.23 %

1,287,664

2.77 %

Dennis L. Higgs  

45,121,354

97.20 %

1,302,175

2.80 %

Robert W. Kirkwood  

45,135,063

97.22 %

1,288,466

2.78 %

Alexander G. Morrison  

45,286,508

97.55 %

1,137,027

2.45 %

 

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as the leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element (“REE“) materials, including mixed REE carbonate and plans to produce commercial quantities of separated REE oxides in the future. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds…



