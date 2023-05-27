Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors – Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) – Press Release

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU EFR (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held virtually on May 25, 2023.
The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
J. Birks Bovaird
|
40,314,043
|
86.84 %
|
6,109,486
|
13.16 %
|
Mark S. Chalmers
|
44,897,509
|
96.71 %
|
1,526,020
|
3.29 %
|
Benjamin Eshleman III
|
44,779,891
|
96.46 %
|
1,643,638
|
3.54 %
|
Ivy V. Estabrooke
|
45,201,656
|
97.37 %
|
1,221,873
|
2.63 %
|
Barbara A. Filas
|
45,171,479
|
97.30 %
|
1,252,050
|
2.70 %
|
Bruce D. Hansen
|
44,379,653
|
95.60 %
|
2,043,876
|
4.40 %
|
Jaqueline Herrera
|
45,135,865
|
97.23 %
|
1,287,664
|
2.77 %
|
Dennis L. Higgs
|
45,121,354
|
97.20 %
|
1,302,175
|
2.80 %
|
Robert W. Kirkwood
|
45,135,063
|
97.22 %
|
1,288,466
|
2.78 %
|
Alexander G. Morrison
|
45,286,508
|
97.55 %
|
1,137,027
|
2.45 %
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as the leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element (“REE“) materials, including mixed REE carbonate and plans to produce commercial quantities of separated REE oxides in the future. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds…