Energy Management System Market Size Expected to Rise USD 60.54 Billion, at a 12… – Press Release

Pune, India, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global energy management system market size was USD 24.73 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 27.31 billion in 2022 to USD 60.54 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the 2022-2029 period. Increasing Demand for Smart Grids and Smart Meters to Boost Market Fortune Business Insights, provides this information in its report titled, “Energy Management System Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-management-system-market-101167

Industry Developments:

Schneider Electric acquired Zeigo, a provider of the climate-tech platform. This acquisition will advance Schneider Electric’s range of clean energy solutions and services. Also, it will enhance the company’s digital energy transformation ambitions.

Honeywell International Inc. launched a battery energy storage system (BESS) platform. It integrates Honeywell’s distributed energy resource management, analytics functionality, and asset monitoring and supervisory control to allow organizations to optimize overall energy use.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 60.54 Billion Base Year 2021 Energy Management System Market Size in 2021 USD 24.73 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size Industry, and Geography Energy Management System Market Drivers Rising Digitalization in EMS to Propel Growth

Key Takeaways