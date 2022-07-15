Energy transition collaboration to tackle global warming: Pertamina – Benzinga – Press Release

JAKARTA, July 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Indonesia’s oil and gas state-owned enterprise PT Pertamina has encouraged collaboration between countries for energy transition in order to tackle global warming.

Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati (middle) in a B20 dialogue themed “Sustainable Finance for Climate Transition” held in Bali on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)

“Preventing global warming and climate change is a challenge for all countries in the world, both developed and developing countries, including energy companies and industry parties,” the energy company stated in a release, Friday.

Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati noted that energy transition is the key to preventing catastrophic impacts of global warming and climate change, but energy transition efforts should not interfere with the unfinished development agenda in some developing countries.

Widyawati brought up this point, considering that the average energy consumption, emission expenditure, and income per capita of developing countries are generally below those of developed countries.

“Therefore, developed countries must support developing countries in the transition to sustainable energy if the world wants to have a chance to meet the global warming (reduction) target,” she stated in a dialogue themed “Sustainable Finance for Climate Transition” held in Bali on Thursday (July 14).

She remarked that Pertamina — as an energy SOE — has allocated a capital expenditure (Capex) of 14 percent of its total investment funds to support the implementation of energy transition in Indonesia. The figure is much higher than the average investment of 4.3 percent for renewable energy made by any other world energy company.

“Overcoming climate change is one of Pertamina’s Sustainability program strategies, with a target of reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030, which is above Indonesia’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) target,” Widyawati noted.

She remarked that…