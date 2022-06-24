ENG 264/6 (49 ov, Jonny Bairstow 130*, Jamie Overton 89*, Trent Boult 3/73)

6.35pm: Ripsnorting stuff, firstly from New Zealand’s attack as they poleaxed the English top order, then from Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton during a adrenalin-fueled double-century stand. From 55 for 6, and seemingly cut adrift in pursuit of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell-inspired 329, England are right back in the mix, punching their way furiously up off the canvas – who knows how many they’ll get from here, but they’ve certainly made a game of it again. There were 11 wickets in the day, almost 370 runs, two individual hundreds and a debutant No. 8 going in 89 not out. It’s Test cricket, but not as Mr Spock knows it (you can draw your own conclusions about what Mr McCullum would say). Anyway, Miller’s trying to make sense of it all in his report, and Matt has already filed on the first part of the madness, as Trent Boult swung England off their feet. There’ll be much more to come from those at the ground, and we’ll be back for more tomorrow. Bye!

