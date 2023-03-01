EngageSmart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stoc… – Press Release

EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart”) ESMT, a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which are being sold by certain of EngageSmart’s stockholders, including affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Summit Partners and certain members of the Company’s management (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). Certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. EngageSmart is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Raymond James, Truist Securities, and William Blair are acting as book-runners for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by EngageSmart with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When…