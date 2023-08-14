Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion with Two New Shops in Southeast Fl… – Press Release

Engel & Völkers continues franchise expansion in southeast Florida with two new shop locations in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Engel & Völkers Florida today announced its latest franchise expansion in southeast Florida with the addition of two new shops in Miami-Dade County. Local market expert Daniel Nault acquired the franchises and will convert his previously unaffiliated brokerage, Edgewater One Real Estate, to Engel & Völkers Miami. To start, Nault has retrofitted his existing office located at The Grand Retail Center inside The DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Hotel Biscayne Bay in the iconic style of Engel & Völkers shops. Nault has also secured the Miami Beach territory and plans to open his second location in 2024.

“We are thrilled to join the Engel & Völkers network and expand our business with a global reach that will benefit our clients,” said Nault. “The ability to further develop a luxury brand like Engel & Völkers in South Florida, specifically Miami and South Beach, is an exciting opportunity. We believe that the brand’s worldwide recognition and trajectory, combined with its diverse and international clientele, make it the perfect fit for our brokerage.”

Nault and his Broker Associate, Vanessa Gomez, bring over three decades of combined industry experience to their latest business venture at Engel & Völkers. In addition to owning Edgewater One Real Estate, Nault has worked as Executive Vice President of Sales & Leasing for Heafey Group, one of Canada’s largest real estate investment and development firms with a portfolio of assets valued at more than $1-billion; here he was involved in the implementation of strategic real estate acquisition, development, sale, and related activities, both in Quebec and Florida. Gomez will continue to lead and expand the team from Edgewater One Real Estate that has joined them at Engel & Võlkers Miami, as Director of Luxury Sales and New Developments.

“Engel & Völkers excels in the