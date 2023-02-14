Engine Capital Sends Letter to Brenntag’s Supervisory Board of Directors Regardi… – Press Release

Asserts Brenntag Could Be Worth €140 – Double Its Current Share Price – Within 24 Months if the Supervisory Board Follows Engine’s Value-Enhancing Recommendations

Highlights Opportunity for Brenntag to Establish a Meaningful Share Repurchase Program to Take Advantage of the Company’s Significantly Undervalued Shares

Engine Capital LP, which owns approximately 1% of Brenntag SE’s BNR (“Brenntag” or the “Company”) outstanding shares, today announced that it has sent the below letter to members of the Company’s Supervisory Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005668/en/

***

February 14, 2023

Brenntag SE



Messeallee 11



45131 Essen, Germany



Attention: Doreen Nowotne, Chair of the Supervisory Board & Members of the Supervisory Board of Directors

Dear Ms. Nowotne and Members of the Supervisory Board of Directors:

Engine Capital LP (together with its affiliates, “Engine” or “we”) is a meaningful shareholder of Brenntag SE BNR (“Brenntag” or the “Company”), with an ownership position of approximately 1% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Engine is a value-oriented investment fund whose principals have significant experience investing in chemical distributors that are currently or were previously considered direct peers to Brenntag, including Univar Solutions (“Univar”) and Nexeo Solutions. We have closely followed Brenntag for years and initially invested in the Company due to its favorable position as the largest chemical distribution company in the world, its strong supplier relationships, attractive and growing end markets, the latent and unrealized value of the specialties business and our belief that there are opportunities readily available within the control of the Supervisory Board of Directors (the “Supervisory Board”) to significantly increase value for all Company stakeholders.

Based on our due diligence and discussions with former employees,…