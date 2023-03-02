Engineered Wood Market is expected to reach USD 4,90,567 Million by 2030, with a… – Press Release

New York, US, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineered Wood Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Engineered Wood Market Information by Product Type and Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030“, The Engineered Wood Market will be valued at USD 4,90,567 Million by 2030, garnering a CAGR of 7.21% between 2022 and 2030.

Market Scope

Engineered wood, also referred to as composite wood, is created by using adhesives to join particles, strands, fibers, veneers, or thin wood boards. In comparison to its competitors, it is more durable, waterproof, cost-effective, eco-friendly, moisture-resistant, and easy to clean. It is extensively utilized in modular kitchens, bookcases, flooring, walls, doors, tables, and benches, boats, and wardrobes, among other things. At the moment, the growing popularity of advanced grading wood among consumers is fueling global demand for engineered wood.

Engineered wood can be described as a faux wood product created by humans by gluing together strands, fibers, and chips of wood. It is then compacted by machines to form composite wood constructions that can be further tailored or customized to meet the needs of the final user. It is made up of layers and layers of wood known as ply that have been reformed with heat, adhesives, and composite pressure. Each layer of wood joined together makes engineered wood extremely durable and can be used in place of solid hardwood at a significantly lower cost. Unlike hardwood infrastructure, which requires regular maintenance such as restoration, polishing, and so on, engineered wood goods and arrangements require little to no upkeep.

The Asia-Pacific will be heading the worldwide market in the next several years and have the highest consumption of engineered wood throughout the forecast period. Construction activity increased in 2022 compared to 2020, resulting in growth in the engineered wood market as residential, government, and health…