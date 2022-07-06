England 1-0 Austria: Lionesses get off to successful Euro 2022 begin

Beth Mead helped England get off to a winning start at Euro 2022 as they beat Austria in front of a record crowd for a European Women’s Championship game at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal winger chested down Fran Kirby’s lifted pass and deftly touched it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes.

There was a roar from the majority of the 68,871 in attendance as Mead turned to them passionately with her arms in the air – though, they were made to wait anxiously as there was a VAR check for a possible offside.

The early goal settled England’s nerves and they quickly began to dominate in Manchester.

Mead, Georgia Stanway and Kirby offered plenty of creativity and movement in the first half and one criticism may have been England’s lack of ruthlessness.

But it was a job well done in the tournament opener and though Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps was called into action to deny Barbara Dunst in the second half, Austria were reduced to few clear-cut chances.

The…