England 15-16 South Africa: Springboks fightback settles World Cup semi-final

England: (12) 15 Pen: Farrell 4 Drop goal: Farrell South Africa: (6) 16 Try: Snyman Con: Pollard Pen: Libbok, Pollard 2

England fell agonisingly short of a supreme upset and a fifth Rugby World Cup final as South Africa came on strong to snatch victory in Paris.

England were canny and committed in the first half, raining down kicks into the South Africa backfield, forcing a steady supply of penalties.

Owen Farrell converted four to send his side into the break with a 12-6 lead.

The Springboks chopped and changed their line-up after the break, but a Farrell drop-goal edged England further clear and to the brink of a seismic shock.

However, an RG Snyman try 10 minutes from time cut the underdogs’ lead to 15-13 before the Boks’ scrum power earned Handre Pollard the match-winning penalty in the 77th minute.

It was a brutal ending for an England team who had led from the third minute until three minutes from time.

White shirts slumped to the sodden Stade de France turf, while elsewhere the…