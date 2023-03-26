England 2-0 Ukraine: Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka rating in snug win

England have won both of their Euro 2024 qualifiers so far

England maintained their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a comfortable victory over Ukraine at Wembley.

England struggled to build any momentum until record scorer Harry Kane made it 55 international goals when he bundled in Bukayo Saka’s cross at the far post eight minutes before half-time.

The second arrived three minutes later and was all Saka’s own work, the Arsenal winger turning away from his man on the edge of the area and curling a superb effort beyond the reach of Anatoliy Trubin and into the top corner.

Leicester City’s James Maddison made a good impression on his first England start while Brentford’s Ivan Toney won his first cap as a late substitute, captain Kane making way once there was never any serious danger of a Ukrainian comeback.

Saka a special talent

Saka is part of England’s young generation that Southgate hopes will form a key component of their Euro 2024 campaign and the quest to finally…