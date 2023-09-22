England 2-1 Scotland: Lionesses maintain off fightback to win first Ladies’s Nations League sport

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp scored three goals for England at the World Cup this summer

England held on against Scotland at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light to win their first Women’s Nations League match and begin their quest to secure qualification for TeamGB for the Olympic Games.

World Cup finalists England were tested by a gutsy Scotland team who created plenty of opportunities as they continued to showcase their progression under manager Pedro Martinez Losa.

Headed goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave the Lionesses the lead before Kirsty Hanson got one back for Scotland in first-half injury time.

Scotland were aggrieved not to have had a penalty earlier for a shove on Martha Thomas by England captain Millie Bright in the box and they hit the crossbar in the second half with a dipping volley from Hanson.

European champions England also had a goal ruled out in the first half when Chloe Kelly was offside as Rachel Daly headed in a corner.

There was a lively atmosphere in the…