England 2-1 Spain: Lionesses into Euro 2022 semi-finals after dramatic extra-time comeback

England are through to the semi-finals of the European Women’s Championship after coming from behind in dramatic fashion to beat pre-tournament favourites Spain in extra time.

Georgia Stanway sent the Amex Stadium into delirium when she thumped in the winner after Sarina Wiegman’s side had trailed up until the 84th minute of normal time.

A rendition of Football’s Coming Home broke out in the stands as Stanway sprinted over to the corner to celebrate, with England leading for the first time after 95 minutes.

Substitute Ella Toone had volleyed in Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo’s flick-on to cancel out Esther Gonzalez’s opener, setting up a nervous ending in stoppage time.

England had momentum on their side and capitalised as the crowd in Brighton were on their feet, while Spain continued to threaten until the final whistle.

Eventual victory for the hosts ensured they reached a fourth successive women’s major tournament semi-finals and their impressive unbeaten run under Wiegman…