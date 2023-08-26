England 22-30 Fiji: Pacific island nation beat England for first time

Simione Kuruvoli came off the bench to score Fiji’s third try

England (8) 22 Tries: May, Smith, Marchant Cons: Ford 2 Pen: Ford Fiji (3) 30 Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi, Kuruvoli Cons: Muntz 3 Pens: Muntz 3

England slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches as Fiji beat them for the first time as both sides ended their World Cup preparations at Twickenham.

The Pacific Islanders scored three second-half tries in changeable weather conditions as England’s fragile defence struggled to contend with their power.

England salvaged hope late on when Joe Marchant’s try and George Ford’s conversion brought them within a point.

But Selestino Ravutaumada set up Simione Kuruvoli to seal victory.

The day began with a sense of optimism for England as Courtney Lawes led out the hosts to mark his 100th cap.

By the time the full-time whistle sounded, the gloom around English rugby had deepened even further with their first defeat by a side from outside the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, two weeks before…