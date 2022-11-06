England 29-30 Argentina: Pumas land well-known win at Twickenham

Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras scored the second try in a one-two punch that proved decisive

England (16) 29 Tries: Cokanasiga, Van Poortvliet Pens: Farrrell (5) Cons: Farrell (2) Argentina (12) 30 Tries: Boffelli, Carreras Pens: Boffelli (6) Cons: Boffelli (2)

England made a sobering start to their autumn campaign as Argentina shocked an 80,000-strong Twickenham crowd with an audacious and deserved victory.

England led 16-12 at half-time, but Emiliano Boffelli and Santiago Carreras crossed in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Replacement Jack van Poortvliet scored to repair some of the damage, but Boffelli’s boot proved decisive in the closing stages.

It is only Argentina’s second away victory over England following on from a success in 2006.

It is the latest landmark win in a season of success for the Pumas, following on from a first-ever win away to New Zealand earlier in the year.

But Argentina still finished bottom of the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship and were…