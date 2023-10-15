England 30-24 Fiji: Owen Farrell’s boot seals Rugby World Cup semi-final spot

Manu Tuilagi scored his first England try in nearly two years in the first half

England: (21) 30 Tries: Tuilagi, Marchant; Pens: Farrell 5; Con: Farrell; Drop-goal: Farrell Fiji: (10) 24 Tries: Mata, Ravai, Botitu; Pen: Lomani; Cons: Lomani, Kuruvoli 2

Owen Farrell’s boot took England to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals with a narrow victory against Fiji in Marseille.

England led comfortably by 14 points with 15 minutes remaining, when Fiji’s Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu both crossed in a frantic four minutes to level the score at 24-24.

Farrell, whose name was booed when the team was announced in the stadium after he was chosen over George Ford to start at 10, vindicated his selection as his drop-goal made it 27-24 with eight minutes remaining.

Another Farrell penalty in the 78th minute gave England slightly more breathing room. Nerves were high when Farrell’s deliberate knock-on gave defiant Fiji a penalty with the clock in red, but England won the ball on the floor for a memorable…