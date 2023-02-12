England 31-14 Italy: Pragmatic hosts declare first win underneath Steve Borthwick

Henry Arundell came off the bench to score England’s fifth try

England (19) 31 Tries: Willis, Chessum, George, Penalty, Arundell Cons: Farrell 2 Italy (0) 14 Tries: Riccioni, Fusco Con: Allan 2

England earned a first win of Steve Borthwick’s tenure with a pragmatic bonus-point win over Italy in the Six Nations at Twickenham.

Jack Willis marked his return to the side with an opening try before Ollie Chessum powered over for the second.

Jamie George added a third from close range but Italy hit back after the break through Marco Riccioni.

A penalty try sealed the bonus and Henry Arundell scored a fifth, while Alessandro Fusco claimed a consolation.

Victory for the hosts – their 30th win in 30 meetings with Italy – lifts them to third in the table, above defending champions France on points difference, while Italy drop down to fifth.

Borthwick’s men travel to Cardiff to face Wales in their next game on 25 February, after next weekend’s break, as the Azzurri host world number one side Ireland…