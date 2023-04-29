England 38-33 France: Purple Roses clinch Ladies’s Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham

England: (33) 38 Tries: Dow, M Packer, Matthews, Penalty, Aldcroft, Davies; Cons: Rowland 3 France:(0) 33 Tries: Boulard, Vernier, Escudero, Gros, Banet; Cons: Tremouliere 3, Vernier

England sealed a Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record women’s crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham, holding on for victory against France on a landmark day for the sport.

After a nervy start, Helena Rowland broke free in midfield and Abby Dow tore down the right wing to score and further fuel the already festival-like atmosphere in the London sun.

With the hosts seemingly settled, four more tries followed for a 33-0 half-time lead in England women’s first standalone Test at the ground.

That proved enough to secure a fifth Six Nations title in a row, but the Red Roses could not push on after the break and it was France who scored five tries to their one.

The announcement of the attendance – surpassing the previous mark of 42, 579 set at the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand – breathed joy back into the air…