England 7-0 North Macedonia: Bukayo Saka scores first profession hat-trick in emphatic victory

Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to score an England hat-trick since Theo Walcott against Croatia in September 2008

Bukayo Saka scored the first hat-trick of his career as England made it four wins out of four Euro 2024 qualifiers by thrashing North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Gareth Southgate’s side are well on course to qualify for the tournament in Germany next summer and, even though North Macedonia provided meagre opposition, England still demonstrated the dazzling array of attacking options they have at their disposal.

And at the heart of it all was Arsenal’s Saka who struck a superb treble before departing to a standing ovation with the game won.

England actually laboured in the early stages in the face of determined Macedonian defence but once captain Harry Kane scored his 57th international goal – turning in Luke Shaw’s cross at the far post after 29 minutes – the floodgates opened.

Saka added the second from Kyle Walker’s pass nine minutes later and Marcus Rashford scored…