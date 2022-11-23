England and Wales Cricket Board and associate charities to extend cricket accessibility in colleges

Lauren Bell and Issy Wong became the first England cricketers to come from the Chance to Shine programme in June

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is aiming to make cricket more accessible to children from under-served communities.

A new programme is being delivered alongside charities Chance to Shine and The Lord’s Taverners.

It aims to reach those less likely to access cricket, including disability and special educational needs schools.

The sessions are free of charge and run by qualified coaches during school hours.

Chance to Shine is a charity dedicated to taking cricket into state schools in England, Wales and Scotland.

Working with the ECB, the charity is aiming to increase its sessions in schools where more than 40% of students qualify for free school meals.

The Lord’s Taverners, a disability sports charity, will take cricket sessions to at least 200 more special educational needs schools.

Clare Connor, interim CEO of the ECB, said: “Helping everyone to be able to say…