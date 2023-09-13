England and Wales Cricket Board to take a position £2m to encourage range

Racism, sexism, classism and elitism widespread in cricket – report chair Cindy Butts

The England and Wales Cricket Board will invest £2m in programmes designed to encourage participation from ethnically diverse communities, state schools and people with disabilities.

The ECB hopes to “address some of the challenges” highlighted in the report.

“We have to break down barriers,” said chief executive Richard Gould.

The money will be split across five charities – the African Caribbean Engagement Programme (ACE), the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA), the MCC Foundation, Chance to Shine and Lord’s Taverners.

The MCC Foundation, ACE and SACA focus on providing talent pathways for state school, black and British South Asian cricketers, who are under-represented in the game.

Chance to Shine and Lord’s Taverners also aim to provide more opportunities to state school pupils, with a focus on children from underserved communities, students with special education needs and those who qualify for…