England arms Ukraine defeat on emotional evening at Wembley Stadium



Wembley Stadium, London

CNN

The sight of Ukrainian flags flying along Wembley Way – the road approaching the iconic Wembley Stadium – took on extra significance Sunday as Ukraine faced England in its Euro 2024 qualifier.

While the horrors of war continue to cast a shadow over its country, here was the Ukrainian men’s national team facing one of the best sides in the world on the global stage.

Win or lose, the Ukrainian players wanted to put on a show for its fans and offer those back home 90 minutes of respite.

However, the team knew it needed something of a miracle to beat England at Wembley and one was not forthcoming.

Ranked 21 places higher than Ukraine, England had too much quality on the pitch and its experience shone through.

Goals from England men’s all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka was all it needed as the…