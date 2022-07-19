England bowler Mark Wooden to have additional surgical procedure in bid to make T20 World Cup

Wood took his Test best figures of 6-37 in the fifth Ashes Test in January

England fast bowler Mark Wood will have further elbow surgery in a bid to be fit for the T20 World Cup in October.

Wood, 32, had an operation on his right elbow in March to “address an impingement problem” sustained during England’s tour of West Indies.

He played club cricket on Saturday as part of his comeback but said the issue has “not pulled up well”.

Wood will have a second operation this weekend and is set to miss the rest of England’s summer.

“I have been bowling for the last two or three weeks in the nets, getting up to good pace, top speed, but it seems to keep deteriorating,” Wood told BBC Test Match Special.

“I played a club game to test it out and unfortunately it has not pulled up well.

“To be ready for the World Cup I will have to have that surgery done.”

Wood’s setback is a further blow to England’s depleted bowling stocks with Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson and Matt Fisher…