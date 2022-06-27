England captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from worldwide cricket

Morgan averaged 39.75 at a strike-rate of 93.89 in ODIs and 28.58 at a strike-rate of 136.17 in T20s for England

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket.

An official announcement could be made on Tuesday.

Under Morgan, England won the 2019 World Cup and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

The 35-year-old, who took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times, with Jos Buttler the favourite to replace him.

England face India in a three-match T20 series starting on 7 July, while the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Morgan is England’s leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record.

“He’s done a remarkable job,” England all-rounder Moeen Ali told BBC Test Match Special.

“It is a shame. It is strange to comprehend the side without him. Things move on…