England captain Heather Knight provides ICEC report perception amid ‘ironing’ comment

England captain Heather Knight says ‘cricket still has way to go’

England captain Heather Knight says cricket has made progress but has “a long way to go” after a damning independent report released this week.

It found “widespread” discrimination in English and Welsh cricket.

Knight said: “I started out playing men’s club cricket and being asked: ‘Do you do the ironing for the men when you’re finished?’

“Now I lead my team-mates out in front of a near-full house with 85,000 tickets sold for the whole series.”

She added: “Cricket has come far, but still has a long way to go.”

The 317-page report, produced by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), found there to be racism, sexism, classism and elitism in the sport in…